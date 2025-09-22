Minister Appreciates Qatar Contribution In Education Field
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Wajiha Qamar, appreciated Qatar Charity’s contributions in the field of education and welcomed their continued engagement to complement Pakistan’s reform agenda.
She held a meeting with Ameen Abdul Salam, Country Director of Qatar Charity, on Monday, to focus on strengthening collaboration in the education sector, with special emphasis on addressing the challenge of out-of-school children, promoting foundational learning, expanding non-formal education opportunities, advancing Early Childhood Education (ECE) and enhancing skills through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).
Wajiha Qamar underlined the Government’s commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, to ensure inclusive and equitable access to quality education across Pakistan.
She emphasized that tackling the issue of out-of-school children and promoting skill-based learning remain national priorities.
She highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships and international collaboration in achieving sustainable educational outcomes.
Ameen Abdul Salam briefed the Minister on Qatar Charity’s ongoing initiatives in Pakistan and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to work closely with the Ministry in delivering impactful interventions.
Both sides agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation and to work in a more coordinated and results-oriented manner for the advancement of education in Pakistan.
