Minister Appreciates Rajanpur Team For Efforts Against Corona

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:57 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited Rajanpur Quarantine Center on Wednesday to check arrangements for COVID-19 suspected and confirmed patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited Rajanpur Quarantine Center on Wednesday to check arrangements for COVID-19 suspected and confirmed patients.

Punjab Livestock Minister Hasnain Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner and CEO of District Rajanpur district accompanied the Minister.

Deputy Commissioner and the CEO gave a briefing to the Minister about the arrangements at the center. A total of 85 patients were kept at the Rajanpur Center out of whom 60 had returned to their homes, including confirmed patients,he informed.

Health Minister said, "I congratulate the district administration and appreciate their efforts for making good arrangements for corona patients.

Provincial Minister Hasnain Dareshak was personally supervising the provision of treatment and other facilities for corona patients in Rajanpur district. We are making all out efforts to control Corona in Punjab".

She said it was encouraging to note that the number of patients recovering and returning home was increasing on daily basis.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid further said, "We are making repeated appeals to the people to observe safety precautions,while we are trying to enhance the testing capacity and take it to 10,000 tests per day.The morale of doctors and paramedical staff is high and they are working with dedication and commitment."

