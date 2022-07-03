Minister appreciates sanitation work in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Amin Gandapur Sunday said that staff of Local Government Department was working dedicatedly for providing best facilities of sanitation, hygiene and water supply in all cities of the merged districts.

Talking to two different delegations of North and South Waziristan tribal leaders at his residence in DIKhan, he said that additional funds have been provided soon to further improve municipal facilities in all tribal belts.

Regarding the end of the health card system, Gandapur urged the government to restore the facility for tribal people.