Minister Appreciates Saudi Arabia's Cooperation In Various Sectors Of Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met with Prince Mansour Bin Muhammad Al Saud, former governor of Province Hafir Albatin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Punjab Assembly. The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and strengthening bilateral relations.
The Minister for Agriculture said that Pakistan values its friendship with Saudi Arabia, which has supported Pakistan in every difficult time. The minister appreciated Saudi Arabia’s cooperation in various sectors of Punjab.
He highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is focused on agricultural sector development, taking comprehensive measures to achieve the goal. He further said that the "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme" is being implemented with a significant investment of 400 billion rupees, under which 150 billion rupees interest-free loans would be provided to farmers through the Kisan Card this year.
The minister emphasised that mechanisation is a long-term solution to the issue of smog, and the government has taken timely measures to control it.
This year, 5,000 super seeders are being provided to farmers with a 60/40 subsidy. Additionally, the Punjab government would soon launch a modern agricultural machinery rental service, where farmers would have access to all necessary machinery at subsidized rates.
The minister also announced that Agri- Malls will be established in every district of Punjab, offering high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at subsidized rates. Farmers would have the option to either purchase or rent agricultural machinery, added Kirmani.
Furthermore, under the Green Tractor Scheme, the Punjab government is providing 9,500 tractors, each with a million rupee subsidy. Steps are also being taken to convert farmers' electric tube wells to solar energy, he added.
Kirmani reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to developing the livestock sector, mentioning initiatives such as the Livestock Card for farmers and the distribution of calves (animals) among widowed and divorced women in 12 districts of South Punjab.
Recent Stories
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet
Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Acting governor inaugurates 3-day Sufi Festival at Alhamra5 minutes ago
-
PTI chief, Bushra Bibi’s interim bail extended to Jan 285 minutes ago
-
Minister appreciates Saudi Arabia's cooperation in various sectors of Punjab5 minutes ago
-
CDA rolls out smart solutions, beautification, overseas investment plans15 minutes ago
-
US Amb. pays farewell call on DPM/FM Dar15 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes public hearing into QESCO’s 5 years investment plan15 minutes ago
-
Government committed to advancing energy sector, employee welfare: Governor Kundi15 minutes ago
-
Only illegal foreign nationals being repatriated; DC Office clarifies25 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab program to be implemented in toto: Minister25 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima chairs meeting on Starlink, LEO Satellite Licensing25 minutes ago
-
Mepco Vehari circle recovers over Rs 33 billion in six months, claims surpassing 100% target25 minutes ago
-
Administration's campaign against encroachments continues in Karachi25 minutes ago