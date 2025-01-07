Open Menu

Minister Appreciates Saudi Arabia's Cooperation In Various Sectors Of Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met with Prince Mansour Bin Muhammad Al Saud, former governor of Province Hafir Albatin, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at the Punjab Assembly. The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and strengthening bilateral relations.

The Minister for Agriculture said that Pakistan values its friendship with Saudi Arabia, which has supported Pakistan in every difficult time. The minister appreciated Saudi Arabia’s cooperation in various sectors of Punjab.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is focused on agricultural sector development, taking comprehensive measures to achieve the goal. He further said that the "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme" is being implemented with a significant investment of 400 billion rupees, under which 150 billion rupees interest-free loans would be provided to farmers through the Kisan Card this year.

The minister emphasised that mechanisation is a long-term solution to the issue of smog, and the government has taken timely measures to control it.

This year, 5,000 super seeders are being provided to farmers with a 60/40 subsidy. Additionally, the Punjab government would soon launch a modern agricultural machinery rental service, where farmers would have access to all necessary machinery at subsidized rates.

The minister also announced that Agri- Malls will be established in every district of Punjab, offering high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at subsidized rates. Farmers would have the option to either purchase or rent agricultural machinery, added Kirmani.

Furthermore, under the Green Tractor Scheme, the Punjab government is providing 9,500 tractors, each with a million rupee subsidy. Steps are also being taken to convert farmers' electric tube wells to solar energy, he added.

Kirmani reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to developing the livestock sector, mentioning initiatives such as the Livestock Card for farmers and the distribution of calves (animals) among widowed and divorced women in 12 districts of South Punjab.

