Minister appreciates services of medical staff to cope with corona

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Mohammad Iqbal Wazir has said that medical staff was presently serving on the frontline which is commendable and the prayers of the entire nation are with them.

He expressed these views on a detailed visit to the Quarantine Centers in Miran Shah and Mir Ali to review the facilities there.

The Minister said that Relief, Rescue and PDMA staff were also on alert 24/7 to deal with Corona and perform duties on an emergency basis.

On this occasion Minister Relief gave a detailed briefing by the staff of the Quarantine Centers and the Health Ministry officials.

Minister Relief said on the directives of the Chief Minister One billion and 73 crore rupees has been allocated to tackle coronavirus in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Relief Minister Muhammad Iqbal Wazir encouraged the medical staff at the Quarantine Centers, saying that the services of medical staff are commendable in the current situation.