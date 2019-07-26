UrduPoint.com
Minister Appreciates VU Services For Imparting Latest Education

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:18 PM

Minister appreciates VU services for imparting latest education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that this is an era of Info-Tech and the Virtual University (VU) was making all-out efforts to impart the latest education to students in every part of the country.

He was talking to the media during his visit to the VU head office here on Friday.

He was received by Director ICT Ehsan Zafar Puri and briefed about the education system of the university. The minister appreciated the contribution of the university for imparting education according to the latest education system.

The minister assured the administration of all help from the federal government to build the university on modern lines.

He also appreciated VU's role for providing access to knowledge and learning opportunity for students across the country.

Director ICT Ehsan Zafar Puri presented souveiner to Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui after his visit to various departments of the university.

VU Director Admin Ahmer Sayeed Qazi, General Manager VU tv Babar Ali, Director Campuses Farhan Sadiq, Project Director Digiskills Zafar Alvi, Director Quality Enhancement Dr Abdul Majid and Regional Campus Manager Muhammad Tahir Malik were present on occasion.

