ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) on Monday apprised Federal Minister of Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay about relaunching the Residentia Housing Project in Peshawar which was stuck for years.

During a meeting with the board of Directors of PHAF, the minister was also briefed about the different ongoing and completed projects pertaining to the department.

Wasay directed the authorities concerned to complete all the projects in the stipulated time.