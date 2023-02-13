UrduPoint.com

Minister Apprised On PHFA's 'Peshawar Residencia Housing' Project

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Minister apprised on PHFA's 'Peshawar Residencia Housing' project

Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) on Monday apprised Federal Minister of Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay about relaunching the Residentia Housing Project in Peshawar which was stuck for years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) on Monday apprised Federal Minister of Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay about relaunching the Residentia Housing Project in Peshawar which was stuck for years.

During a meeting with the board of Directors of PHAF, the minister was also briefed about the different ongoing and completed projects pertaining to the department.

Wasay directed the authorities concerned to complete all the projects in the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar All Housing

Recent Stories

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Ou ..

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Outside Israeli Parliament - Org ..

1 minute ago
 Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

1 minute ago
 Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing ..

Pakistan stands with people of Turkiye in testing times: Prime Minister Shehbaz ..

2 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for departed souls of Amjad Islam ..

NA offers Fateha for departed souls of Amjad Islam, Zia Mohyeddin, security pers ..

2 minutes ago
 European Commission Cannot Rule Out Risk of Gas Sh ..

European Commission Cannot Rule Out Risk of Gas Shortages, Rising Prices for Nex ..

4 minutes ago
 SSP appreciates investigation team for solving bli ..

SSP appreciates investigation team for solving blind murder case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.