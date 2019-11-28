Minister approves business parks infrastructure plans

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has approved provision of infrastructure to the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Bahawalpur Business Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has approved provision of infrastructure to the Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Bahawalpur Business Park.

He gave the approval while presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday. Planning for selling of plots for setting up industrial units and business model of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park also came under review.

The minister, while addressing the participants in the meeting, said that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would be set up on 15 acres of land near Motorway at Sheikhupura and industrial units of all categories would also be established in this business park.

He said that state-of-the-art Quaid-e-Azam Business Park would become an important source to expedite industrial process.

He said that this project should be advanced ahead on speedy basis keeping in view its importance with regard to promoting business activities. The Punjab government has planned to set up industrial estate in every division, he added.

"We will not let resources to decrease for provision of international standard infrastructure in industrial units," he added.

Chairman PIEDMC Nabeel Hashmi gave a detailed briefing about matters relating to industrial estates and future projects.

He apprised that special economic zone conference would be held for making consultations with stakeholders in the month of December in Lahore.

Secretary Industries & Trade Zafar Iqbal, Chairman PIEDMC Nabeel Hashmi, CEO PIEDMC, Additional Secretaries and officials concerned participated in the meeting.