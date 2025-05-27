Minister Approves Eid Cleanliness Plan And Arrangements For Cattle Points
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A meeting held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq via video link has approved the cleanliness plan and arrangements for cattle points for Eid-ul-Azha.
Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi were also present while Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of waste management companies and municipal chief officers from other districts participated online.
It was decided in the meeting that the concerned staff of waste management companies and municipal institutions will be present on duty during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays. The central control room established in the Civil Secretariat will continuously monitor the cleanliness operation across the province.
Addressing the participants of the meeting, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that this is the first Eid-ul-Azha after the launch of the Clean Punjab program. "Despite limited resources", he reminded, "the expectations of the people were met during the last Eid. This time, under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, there is an integrated sanitation system across Punjab, due to which the expectations of the people have also increased".
He said that this time, we all have to resolve to work with more effort and passion than before.
The Minister for Local Government directed that Deputy Commissioners and CEOs should visit cattle points and field. "Sacrificial offerings should be disposed of without any break. Waste management companies will distribute eco-friendly waste bags among the citizens", he added. Moreover he said that temporary waste collection points would be cleared immediately. The provincial minister also directed that action be taken without delay on the complaints of citizens received on the helpline and a report should be sent to the control room.
Zeeshan Rafiq warned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued strict instructions for foolproof arrangements. "There will be no relaxation in achieving the targets set by the Chief Minister. The media in every tehsil should also be kept updated on the arrangements made. If a complaint of mismanagement is received at any place, strict action will be taken", he remarked.
