UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Approves New Posts At DHQ Rawalpindi, Other Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:51 PM

Minister approves new posts at DHQ Rawalpindi, other hospitals

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday approved a number of new posts at District Headquarters Hospital and different hospitals in Rawalpindi in the 8th Syndicate Meeting of the Rawalpindi Medical University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday approved a number of new posts at District Headquarters Hospital and different hospitals in Rawalpindi in the 8th Syndicate Meeting of the Rawalpindi Medical University.

According to a handout issued here, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Omar, Registrar and Syndicate members attended the meeting. Registrar Rawalpindi Medical University presented the agenda items of the meeting.

Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Omar presented the performance reports of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and its attached Teaching institutions.

The meeting approved payments for pending liabilities including utility bills of Benazir Bhutto Hospitals, Holy Family Hospital, DHQ Rawalpindi and Medical University.

The minister granted approval for opening of new accounts for Benazir Hospital, DHQ Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Medical University. The syndicate meeting approved payments for the medical equipment procured for DHQ and Holy Family Hospital. The meeting approved a contract for year 2020-21 for cleanliness services at DHQ Rawalpindi. The Syndicate meeting granted approval for new positions at DHQ and other hospitals besides upgradation of positions of sub engineers.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "We are making all out efforts to control Corona and Dengue in Punjab. If people did not follow SOPs there is risk of increase in cases. I appeal to people to follow SOPs [standard operating procedures] ".

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Punjab Rawalpindi Family All Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Efforts underway to eliminate polio disease in Gwa ..

3 minutes ago

Sarwar inaugurates gas-supply scheme in Taxila

3 minutes ago

AIGP for stringent action against elements spreadi ..

3 minutes ago

9th Sindh Inter-Divisional Sepaktakraw Championshi ..

3 minutes ago

KP PA adopts Public Private Partnerships Bill 2020 ..

3 minutes ago

Two gangsters surrender to police

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.