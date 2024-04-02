Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has approved promotion and placement of 305 nursing staff members that were being promoted recently

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Provincial Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah has approved promotion and placement of 305 nursing staff members that were being promoted recently.

The Director General Health Services would soon issue notification for placement of 305 nursing staff in different hospitals and medical facilities of the province.

The health minister has said that placement is the right of staff, and it would address the deficiency of staff in various hospitals and improve service delivery to people.

APP/mds/