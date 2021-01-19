Minister approves Rs 8 mln for social welfare programs

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday approved Rs 8 million for Social Welfare programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday approved Rs 8 million for Social Welfare programs.

He approved the programs while presiding over a meeting of Bait-ul-Mal Provincial Council here at Bait-ul-Mal office.

Provincial Treasurer Malik Mohammad Azam briefed the Provincial Council on various programs.

On the occasion, the provincial minister said that the main purpose of Bait-ul-Mal was to help deserving people. He said that Bait-ul-Mal funds were utilized for deserving people, adding that transparency should be observed for all cases.

The provincial council decided that Bait-ul-Mal fund would be audited by a reputable firm. The Bait-ul-Mal Council also approved provision of free sewing machines and hearing aids.

Malik Azam said that philanthropists would also cooperate in providing sewing machines and hearing aids.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari directed that preference should be given to students in the distribution of hearing aids.