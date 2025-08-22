Open Menu

Minister Aqeel Malik Calls For Unified Flood Response Across Provinces Under PM’s Directives

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Law & Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Friday, affirmed that the Federal government, acting under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, is deploying all resources to support provinces during the flood crisis and called for a unified provincial response.

Exclusively speaking to a media channel, the Minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is giving strict directives to ensure there is no load-shedding across Karachi and other provinces.

The PM is committed to providing an uninterrupted power supply to support the ongoing relief efforts amid the current challenges, he added.

The Minister added that the federal government is actively supporting all provinces by allocating necessary resources and coordinating relief measures to assist those affected. This unified approach aims to ease the hardships faced by the public during this critical time.

While addressing the issue, the Minister criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and other provinces for not taking sufficient action on climate change.

He emphasized that these provinces should follow the example set by Punjab in implementing effective measures to tackle environmental challenges.

He stressed the importance of sensitizing the public about the effects of climate change and the necessary steps to mitigate its impact. According to the Minister, raising awareness is crucial for building community resilience and preventing future disasters.

The Minister urged all provinces to adopt Punjab’s proactive approach and work collectively to address the climate crisis, highlighting that only unified efforts can lead to meaningful change.

When responding to a query, he noted that provinces must take initiative under the 18th Amendment, adding that the federal government is actively backing them on all fronts.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister is taking vigorous action, engaging ministries to ensure collective confidence and assisting with flood relief operations.

He concluded by stressing the importance of unity to face these challenges together.

