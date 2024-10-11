Minister Arora celebrates birthday with staff

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A celebration was held at the Human Rights Department on the occasion of Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora's birthday.

The event saw a strong participation from the department's officials and staff.

The provincial minister cut the cake alongside his staff, who surprised him with a delightful party. During the event, the staff offered heartfelt wishes for his long and healthy life.

Ramesh Arora expressed his gratitude to his staff, praising their love and support.