Minister Arora Celebrates Birthday With Staff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A celebration was held at the Human Rights Department on the occasion of Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora's birthday.
The event saw a strong participation from the department's officials and staff.
The provincial minister cut the cake alongside his staff, who surprised him with a delightful party. During the event, the staff offered heartfelt wishes for his long and healthy life.
Ramesh Arora expressed his gratitude to his staff, praising their love and support.
