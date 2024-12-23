Open Menu

Minister Arora Cuts Christmas Cake

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora emphasised that Christmas reminds us of the message of Prophet Jesus (PBUH) of peace, tolerance, and compassion across the world.

He said that the celebration is not only about remembering a moment but also about promoting values that transcend all boundaries, urging everyone to collectively foster harmony and tolerance, as these are the core principles of modern societies and the global community. These thoughts were expressed by the provincial minister during his speech at the Christmas celebration held at the Nolakha Presbyterian Church on Monday.

The event was attended by individuals from various religions, nationalities, and backgrounds.

Reverend Dr Majid Abel warmly welcomed the guests and, in his speech, highlighted the beauty of such gatherings, where communities come together.

He stressed the importance of unity and harmony, encouraging the spreading of love and goodwill.

Former provincial minister Ijaz Alam Augustine praised the invaluable contribution of the Christian community in the establishment of Pakistan and affirmed that they will always remain an integral and vital part of Pakistan's multicultural society. The event also featured speeches by Colonel McDonald, Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Javed Waleem, Father James Channan, and others, all emphasizing the importance of promoting interfaith and cultural dialogue.

At the end of the event, Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora, along with members of the Christian community, cut a Christmas cake. Many families from the Christian community, as well as individuals from various walks of life, were present in large numbers at the event.

