Open Menu

Minister Arora Hosts Dinner Reception In Honour Of Sikh Pilgrims From UK

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Minister Arora hosts dinner reception in honour of Sikh pilgrims from UK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday hosted a grand dinner reception in honour of 75 Sikh pilgrims from the United Kingdom and members of the PSGPC.

The reception was attended by diplomats from several countries, including the Honorary Consul Generals of Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, and Portugal, Reverend Dr. Majeed Abel, as well as political and social leaders, members of civil society, and prominent representatives of different faiths.

Addressing the gathering, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the land of Pakistan holds sacred significance for the Sikh community. “Pilgrims visiting here are our brothers, and serving and hosting them is our duty. The government and people of Pakistan have always promoted religious harmony and will continue to strengthen bonds of brotherhood with all communities and faiths,” he stated.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the government is taking concrete steps to safeguard minority rights and promote religious freedom. However, he expressed deep regret over the Indian government’s decision to restrict Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, terming it “extremely painful,” adding that the people of Pakistan always await their Sikh brethren with love and bid them farewell with immense affection.

At the conclusion of the event, the visiting Sikh pilgrims expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government, PSGPC, and the people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality and generous welcome.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

2 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

3 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

4 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

4 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

4 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan