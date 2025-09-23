Minister Arora Hosts Dinner Reception In Honour Of Sikh Pilgrims From UK
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Tuesday hosted a grand dinner reception in honour of 75 Sikh pilgrims from the United Kingdom and members of the PSGPC.
The reception was attended by diplomats from several countries, including the Honorary Consul Generals of Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, and Portugal, Reverend Dr. Majeed Abel, as well as political and social leaders, members of civil society, and prominent representatives of different faiths.
Addressing the gathering, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said the land of Pakistan holds sacred significance for the Sikh community. “Pilgrims visiting here are our brothers, and serving and hosting them is our duty. The government and people of Pakistan have always promoted religious harmony and will continue to strengthen bonds of brotherhood with all communities and faiths,” he stated.
He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the government is taking concrete steps to safeguard minority rights and promote religious freedom. However, he expressed deep regret over the Indian government’s decision to restrict Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, terming it “extremely painful,” adding that the people of Pakistan always await their Sikh brethren with love and bid them farewell with immense affection.
At the conclusion of the event, the visiting Sikh pilgrims expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government, PSGPC, and the people of Pakistan for their warm hospitality and generous welcome.
