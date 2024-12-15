Minister Arora inaugurates Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora inaugurated the 108th edition of (PLFE) Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo at the Rosa Blanca Country Club, Raiwind Road.

He inspected several exhibition stalls, praising the creativity and craftsmanship of local manufacturers, encouraged stakeholders to continue working towards enhancing the quality and diversity of Pakistani furniture to compete effectively in international markets. Minister Arora appreciated the diversity and quality of products displayed and stated: "the furniture industry in Pakistan holds immense potential for growth. By supporting and investing in this sector, we can not only boost our economy but also create significant employment opportunities. It is important that the government recognizes the importance of this industry and provides the necessary resources to help it thrive. He hoped that initiatives like the Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo will help bring our industry to the global forefront."

CEO PLFE Mian Faisal briefed to the minister that the expo featured over 100 top furniture brands, showcasing an impressive range of products. Major exhibitors included Diamond Supreme Foam Pvt Ltd (the official sponsor of the event), Dolce Vita, Yousuf Furniture, Home Furnishers, B&T Furniture, Quetta Carpet, Furniture Point, Habitt, Gaba Home, JC Buckman, Nevi Home, Soho Interior by Faiza, Wood Star, Ambiante, Riwaj Furniture, Furniture Emporium, Dareechay Home, Adil Furniture, Innovation Zone, Unique Home Décor, SHF Collection, Kahloon Furniture Gallery, Makeup Factory, Arbab Frames, Araish Khana, Murad Interior, Saad Interior, Wajid Handicrafts, Reflect Furniture, Ayesha Collection, Wood Curve, HK Bistra, Aamir Furniture, Glory Home, Abu Teck Zhomes, Unique Collection, Mian Furniture, Home Furniture, Furniture Republic, and many more.

He further briefed that visitors had the opportunity to purchase top-quality furniture at special discounts of up to 50% on various items displayed at the event while the expo also served as a platform for young designers and architects to observe current market trends and showcase their innovative designs alongside established professionals.

He hoped that this prestigious event will be attended by government bodies, leading businesspersons, members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Members of Provincial Assembly Punjab, Honorary Consul Generals of different countries, and key stakeholders from the furniture industry.