Minister Arora Leads Flag-hoisting Ceremony On Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Punjab held a flag-hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attended the event as the chief guest while Secretary Human Rights Fareed Ahmed Tarar and Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Ashir were also present.
Minister Arora, along with other officials, hoisted the national flag. He also planted a sapling and cut a cake with participants to celebrate the day.
Congratulating the nation, Arora said the gift of freedom brings a message of unity, sacrifice and solidarity. He added that Independence Day reminds citizens to serve the country with dedication and spirit.
Highlighting the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the minister stated that the government is committed to protecting the rights of religious minorities. He highlighted efforts to promote interfaith harmony throughout the province.
For the first time, Punjab celebrated the historic 'Minority Week' with enthusiasm, he added. “We take pride in our armed forces and salute the sacrifices of our martyrs,” said Arora.
He assured that concrete steps were underway to safeguard the rights of religious minorities, and stressed that all religious communities enjoy freedom of worship in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National flag hoisted, Independence Day celebrations start3 minutes ago
-
Visually Impaired Diplomat sends Independence Day greetings3 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora leads flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held to mark Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Minister calls for upholding dignity of national flag3 minutes ago
-
RCB celebrates 78th Independence Day23 minutes ago
-
National flag-hoisting ceremony at the SCP23 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrated with National Zeal in Gilgit; 21-Gun Salute Marks the Occasion43 minutes ago
-
Kishwar Naheed salutes heroes of Independence, urges nation to uphold their legacy53 minutes ago
-
Public honors forefathers as Independence Day celebrations sweep Pakistan & AJK: report1 hour ago
-
Posters in IIOJK express strong support for Pakistan on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz hoists national flag to mark 78th Independence Day1 hour ago