Minister Arora leads flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Punjab held a flag-hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attended the event as the chief guest while Secretary Human Rights Fareed Ahmed Tarar and Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Ashir were also present.

Minister Arora, along with other officials, hoisted the national flag. He also planted a sapling and cut a cake with participants to celebrate the day.

Congratulating the nation, Arora said the gift of freedom brings a message of unity, sacrifice and solidarity. He added that Independence Day reminds citizens to serve the country with dedication and spirit.

Highlighting the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the minister stated that the government is committed to protecting the rights of religious minorities. He highlighted efforts to promote interfaith harmony throughout the province.

For the first time, Punjab celebrated the historic 'Minority Week' with enthusiasm, he added. “We take pride in our armed forces and salute the sacrifices of our martyrs,” said Arora.

He assured that concrete steps were underway to safeguard the rights of religious minorities, and stressed that all religious communities enjoy freedom of worship in Pakistan.