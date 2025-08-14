Open Menu

Minister Arora Leads Flag-hoisting Ceremony On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Minister Arora leads flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Punjab held a flag-hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora attended the event as the chief guest while Secretary Human Rights Fareed Ahmed Tarar and Parliamentary Secretary Sonia Ashir were also present.

Minister Arora, along with other officials, hoisted the national flag. He also planted a sapling and cut a cake with participants to celebrate the day.

Congratulating the nation, Arora said the gift of freedom brings a message of unity, sacrifice and solidarity. He added that Independence Day reminds citizens to serve the country with dedication and spirit.

Highlighting the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the minister stated that the government is committed to protecting the rights of religious minorities. He highlighted efforts to promote interfaith harmony throughout the province.

For the first time, Punjab celebrated the historic 'Minority Week' with enthusiasm, he added. “We take pride in our armed forces and salute the sacrifices of our martyrs,” said Arora.

He assured that concrete steps were underway to safeguard the rights of religious minorities, and stressed that all religious communities enjoy freedom of worship in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

53 minutes ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

2 hours ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

10 hours ago
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

10 hours ago
 China remains key destination for Pakistan’s min ..

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

11 hours ago
 Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

11 hours ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

12 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan