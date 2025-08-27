Minister Arora reviews rescue, relief operations in flood-hit area

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited flood-affected areas of Narowal on Wednesday to review ongoing rescue and relief operations.

During his visit, the minister met with affected families and inspected government-provided relief facilities, said a handout issued here.

At Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, where several local pilgrims were trapped, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora personally joined the rescue efforts.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, he boarded a rescue boat and helped evacuate 30 individuals to safety. He assured that remaining victims would soon be relocated to secure shelters, emphasizing that he was personally monitoring operations to avoid any lapses.

Expressing gratitude, the minister commended the timely and effective response of the district administration, police, and rescue institutions. He said their coordinated efforts had not only ensured protective measures but also saved precious lives.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to relocating victims to safe areas and extending them all possible assistance. He said that rescue and relief activities were under strict monitoring to ensure early rehabilitation of the affected people.

The minister also appealed to the global Sikh community to keep Pakistan’s flood victims in their prayers and stand in solidarity with them during this difficult time.