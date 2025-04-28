Minister Arora Sworn In As Chairman Of Punjab’s Minority Advisory Council
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) An oath-taking ceremony of the newly established Minority Advisory Council Punjab (MACP) was held on Monday in the Committee Room of the New Ministers' Block, marking a significant milestone for the government of Punjab in ensuring representation, protection and empowerment for minority communities.
The event was attended by leaders and representatives from the Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and other minority communities, as well as government officials and dignitaries.
At the ceremony, Ramesh Singh Arora was sworn in as the Chairman of the MACP. Alongside him, Kamran Masih Bhatti was appointed Vice Chairman and Aqib Alam assumed the role of Convenor. The establishment of the Council was formally approved by the chief minister of Punjab and officially notified by the Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs. The council is set to serve a term of three years, though the government retains the right to dissolve it at any time. The oath was administered by Secretary of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Rai Ali Bahadur Qazi.
In his address, Chairman Ramesh Singh Arora expressed his honor in leading such a vital initiative and reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the government of Punjab. He emphasised the Council’s mission to promote interfaith harmony, safeguard minority rights, and enhance the socio-economic and political empowerment of minority communities.
Arora also highlighted that the MACP will act as a platform to address the challenges faced by religious minorities and ensure their voices are heard.
Further commenting on regional affairs, Arora spoke on the importance of national unity, in contrast to the divisive atmosphere in neighboring India. He stressed that all citizens of Pakistan, regardless of their religion, are integral to the nation. Addressing false accusations from the Indian government, Arora assured the audience that any conspiracy against Pakistan would be met with a strong response.
On a positive note, he also announced to the Sikh community that there are no restrictions on their travel to Pakistan, citing the recent successful Baisakhi celebrations as an example of continued bilateral cooperation.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the late Pope Francis.
Council Members Include: Suhail Akram, Shahid Javed Rehmat, Karamat Masih, Nadeem Masih, Ashiq Masih, Aneel Parvez, Suhail Anwar, Shakeel Chaman, Saleem Shakir, Waseem Raja, Mushtaq Yaqoob Sandhu, Shehzad Arif, Mushtaq Gul, Dr. Shahid Shoukat, Inder Yaas Masih, Waseem Masih, Adnan Shehzad, Sumbal Munir, Priyanka, Surkha Shakir, Zobia Nazir, Saneen, Kanji Ram, Sajan Bhatia, Ratan Lal, Lala Akmal Bheel, Sardar Jaskaran Singh, Sardar Surjeet Singh, Sardar Palwinder Singh, Sardar Dilawar Singh, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain, and Maulana Shakeel ur Rehman Nasir.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protest held in Landi Kotal to show solidarity with Pakistan Army2 minutes ago
-
Very hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
National unity stressed to face challenges2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks answer regarding travel restriction on Aleema Khan2 minutes ago
-
KMC becomes first digital local council for salary disbursement3 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora sworn in as chairman of Punjab’s Minority Advisory Council3 minutes ago
-
Lady Health Workers demand upgradation in service scale, regularization of project employees3 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 13 outlaws3 minutes ago
-
40 tons of relief goods sent for Gaza3 minutes ago
-
DC orders strict monitoring for exams3 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah condemns Attack on Pakistani High Commission in London13 minutes ago
-
SALU condemns India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty13 minutes ago