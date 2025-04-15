Open Menu

Minister Arora Visits Children’s Hospital, Orders Swift Justice In Hafizabad Poisonous Sweets Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Children’s Hospital Lahore on Tuesday, where he met and inquired about the health of the innocent children brought from Hafizabad, who were allegedly hospitalised in critical condition after consuming suspected poisonous sweets.

According to police officials, eight children were brought to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad in critical condition last night. Unfortunately, three of them could not survive, while the remaining five were shifted to Children’s Hospital Lahore for better medical care.

The minister personally inquired about the children's condition and directed the hospital MS to ensure the provision of the best possible medical treatment.

The hospital administration briefed the minister, stating that the children’s condition is improving and all necessary medical facilities are being provided to them.

Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Arora demanded a detailed report from the DPO Hafizabad. He issued strict instructions for the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident and called for exemplary punishment according to the law. The minister emphasised, “The protection of innocent children must be ensured at all costs. Such heart-wrenching incidents are intolerable, and the culprits will be brought to justice.” Furthermore, the Department of Minority Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and will extend all possible support to the affected families, he added.

