- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, orders swift justice in Hafizabad poisonous sweets trag ..
Minister Arora Visits Children’s Hospital, Orders Swift Justice In Hafizabad Poisonous Sweets Tragedy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 07:58 PM
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Children’s Hospital Lahore on Tuesday, where he met and inquired about the health of the innocent children brought from Hafizabad, who were allegedly hospitalised in critical condition after consuming suspected poisonous sweets
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Children’s Hospital Lahore on Tuesday, where he met and inquired about the health of the innocent children brought from Hafizabad, who were allegedly hospitalised in critical condition after consuming suspected poisonous sweets.
According to police officials, eight children were brought to DHQ Hospital Hafizabad in critical condition last night. Unfortunately, three of them could not survive, while the remaining five were shifted to Children’s Hospital Lahore for better medical care.
The minister personally inquired about the children's condition and directed the hospital MS to ensure the provision of the best possible medical treatment.
The hospital administration briefed the minister, stating that the children’s condition is improving and all necessary medical facilities are being provided to them.
Expressing deep sorrow over the tragic incident, Arora demanded a detailed report from the DPO Hafizabad. He issued strict instructions for the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident and called for exemplary punishment according to the law. The minister emphasised, “The protection of innocent children must be ensured at all costs. Such heart-wrenching incidents are intolerable, and the culprits will be brought to justice.” Furthermore, the Department of Minority Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and will extend all possible support to the affected families, he added.
Recent Stories
Four players of Kohiwala village shine in national hockey teams
PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal
Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of development projects: Commissioner
Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, orders swift justice in Hafizabad p ..
17 countries participate in SCRF 2025
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Global Health ..
ICAO re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi as Chair of Aviation Security Panel for ..
EMSTEEL joins 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Dubai Chambers explores ways to strengthen economic relations with North Macedon ..
Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emirati values
IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW at Zukunftstag in Berlin
UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnershi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal3 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of development projects: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, orders swift justice in Hafizabad poisonous sweets trag ..3 minutes ago
-
Court reserves verdict on APP’s Rs 1.24 bln fraud case registration plea15 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker hits motorcyclist to death16 minutes ago
-
BUMHS starts 20-day training for faculty members26 minutes ago
-
CPEC is game changer for Pakistan's future: Governor Kundi26 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sees 20% crime drop in first four months of 202526 minutes ago
-
Admin takes preventive measures for livestock diseases ahead of Eid-ul-Adha26 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing incident41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan vow to deepen cultural cooperation in Arts, Heritage & Film41 minutes ago
-
Politicising matters of national interest regrettable: NA Speaker51 minutes ago