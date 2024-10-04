Open Menu

Minister Arora Visits Parliamentary Secretary For HR&MA Office

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora visited the office of Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Sonia Asher in Gulberg here on Friday.

He held a meeting with the parliamentary secretary and discussed the issues, being faced by religious minorities and their solutions.

Arora emphasized the need to ensure protection of rights of religious minorities and the necessity of adopting a joint action plan to address their issues on a priority basis. Sonia Asher also reiterated the commitment to remain united in safeguarding the rights of religious minorities.

Coordinator Anil Sahotra, Focal Person Punjab Dawood Sharif Sahotra, former MPA Tariq Masih Gul, Kamran Bhatti and Akab Alam were also present on that occasion.

