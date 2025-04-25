Minister Arora welcomes declaration of National Security Committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has welcomed the declaration issued at the recent meeting of the National Security Committee. He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has always supported regional peace and stability.

The minister emphasised that Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be mistaken for weakness. He stressed that all Pakistanis, regardless of their religion or ethnicity, stand united like a solid wall behind the Pakistan Armed Forces. "Our military is the guardian of our borders and a source of pride for the nation," added Arora.

The provincial minister clearly said that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He vowed that every conspiracy by the enemy will be exposed and met with a strong and befitting response.

Commenting on the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Arora described the silence of the international community as deeply regrettable, and called on the United Nations and other global institutions to take immediate and effective action on the critical humanitarian issue.

Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted that religious minorities in Pakistan are completely safe and enjoy full freedom. Referring to the Baisakhi festival celebrations, he said, "On this occasion, the people of Pakistan sent a powerful message to the world — this country welcomes people of every religion, nation and culture with open hearts. The world witnessed the unmatched hospitality and respect shown by the Pakistani nation towards its minorities."