Minister Arora Welcomes Declaration Of National Security Committee
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has welcomed the declaration issued at the recent meeting of the National Security Committee. He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has always supported regional peace and stability.
The minister emphasised that Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be mistaken for weakness. He stressed that all Pakistanis, regardless of their religion or ethnicity, stand united like a solid wall behind the Pakistan Armed Forces. "Our military is the guardian of our borders and a source of pride for the nation," added Arora.
The provincial minister clearly said that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He vowed that every conspiracy by the enemy will be exposed and met with a strong and befitting response.
Commenting on the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Arora described the silence of the international community as deeply regrettable, and called on the United Nations and other global institutions to take immediate and effective action on the critical humanitarian issue.
Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted that religious minorities in Pakistan are completely safe and enjoy full freedom. Referring to the Baisakhi festival celebrations, he said, "On this occasion, the people of Pakistan sent a powerful message to the world — this country welcomes people of every religion, nation and culture with open hearts. The world witnessed the unmatched hospitality and respect shown by the Pakistani nation towards its minorities."
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister Arora welcomes declaration of National Security Committee3 minutes ago
-
ITUC applauds Pakistan's progressive worker welfare initiatives3 minutes ago
-
PU VC for embracing new technologies to tackle climate, economic, educational challenges3 minutes ago
-
Sufi conference journey inspires reflection on decade of growth13 minutes ago
-
AJK bangs with mass anti-India rallies and protest demonstrations13 minutes ago
-
AJK President for promotion of uniformed education system & delivery of high-quality education13 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Gaddafi Stadium to watch Zalmi-Qalandars match23 minutes ago
-
FS briefs diplomats on situation following Pahalgam attack in IIOJK23 minutes ago
-
Embassy in France hosts Pakistan Day reception23 minutes ago
-
Japanese Ambassador visits Gilani House, meets MNA Ali Musa Gilani23 minutes ago
-
Islamabad polio campaign vaccinates 81,888 children on day 442 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police establish Cyber Patrol Unit43 minutes ago