Open Menu

Minister Arora Welcomes Declaration Of National Security Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Minister Arora welcomes declaration of National Security Committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora has welcomed the declaration issued at the recent meeting of the National Security Committee. He said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has always supported regional peace and stability.

The minister emphasised that Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be mistaken for weakness. He stressed that all Pakistanis, regardless of their religion or ethnicity, stand united like a solid wall behind the Pakistan Armed Forces. "Our military is the guardian of our borders and a source of pride for the nation," added Arora.

The provincial minister clearly said that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He vowed that every conspiracy by the enemy will be exposed and met with a strong and befitting response.

Commenting on the ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Arora described the silence of the international community as deeply regrettable, and called on the United Nations and other global institutions to take immediate and effective action on the critical humanitarian issue.

Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted that religious minorities in Pakistan are completely safe and enjoy full freedom. Referring to the Baisakhi festival celebrations, he said, "On this occasion, the people of Pakistan sent a powerful message to the world — this country welcomes people of every religion, nation and culture with open hearts. The world witnessed the unmatched hospitality and respect shown by the Pakistani nation towards its minorities."

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

6 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

6 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

6 hours ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

7 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

7 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

7 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

8 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan