Minister Arora,TDAP chief discuss minority inclusion in trade,tourism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs,Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora,on Wednesday visited the Lahore office of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP),where he held an important meeting with TDAP’s Director-General,Rafiya Syed.

According to a spokesperson,the meeting discussed initiatives promoting minority inclusion in trade and tourism.

One of the key topics discussed was the involvement of the Sikh community in the Kartarpur religious tourism trail.

Both leaders acknowledged the potential for expanding religious tourism and agreed on the need to develop more inclusive programmes that cater to the religious tourism interests of minority communities.

The conversation also turned towards the upcoming Pakistan International Expo and Exhibition,PIXS 2026, where Sardar Arora and Rafiya Syed discussed the importance of including minority entrepreneurs.

They emphasized the need to provide these businesspeople with opportunities to showcase their products on an international stage,thus opening new doors for growth and market access.

Similarly,the inclusion of minority communities in the Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2026 was discussed as part of broader efforts to promote Pakistan’s diverse tourism offerings.

Another significant area of discussion was the role of minority entrepreneurs in the start-up accelerator programme.

Both leaders agreed that it was essential to provide these entrepreneurs with the necessary support and resources to grow their businesses.

Furthermore,the meeting highlighted the need to create sustainable employment opportunities for minorities, particularly in sectors like trade and tourism.

Both discussed collaborative efforts to create jobs that would offer long-term stability and financial security to members of minority communities.

The leaders also addressed the importance of providing minority businesses with better access to international markets.

They discussed strategies to ease trade barriers and facilitate export opportunities,enabling minority entrepreneurs to tap into global demand for their products.

In addition,a proposal for a community-based and experiential tourism model was put forward,focusing on religious and cultural tourism that highlights the rich heritage of Pakistan’s diverse communities.

A significant part of the conversation also revolved around empowering skilled women from minority communities. The minister and TDAP DG proposed connecting these women to TDAP’s trade portal and e-commerce platforms, which would provide them with greater visibility and market access for their products.

They expressed their shared commitment to working together to foster a long-term partnership aimed at promoting inclusive trade and religious tourism.

They were expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon,formalizing the collaboration between TDAP and the Department of Minorities Affairs.

This partnership was seen as a crucial step toward creating an inclusive economic environment that offers equal opportunities to all communities.