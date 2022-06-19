Minister Asad Mahmood condemns terrorists attack on sub-camp of contractor at Kach Harnai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood has strongly condemned terrorists attack on sub-camp of the contractor engaged on construction of Ziaratmor - Kach Harnai - Sanjavi road project last night.

This is an important project of National Highway being completed in Balochistan, said a press release.

He said that engineers, construction experts and other workers engaged in the construction process would be given full protection.

"We will not be intimidated by these terrorist attacks. The ongoing construction and development projects of Balochistan will be completed without any delay," the minister vowed.

According to details, last night in Balochistan, terrorists attacked the camp office of contractor Omar Jan & Co., located at 42 Km of the project, and set fire to the construction machinery there.

The number of terrorists is said to be 15 to 20. As a result of this attack, one worker of the company was martyred and two were seriously injured while four persons are still missing.

As soon as the terrorist attack was reported, NHA Member West Zone Shahid Ehsanullah and the concerned team immediately contacted the FC force for help and their staff reached the spot and rescued the contractor staff.

Expressing deep sorrow over the terrorist attack, the Federal Minister for Communications assured the contractor involved in the construction process that the missing persons would be traced as soon as possible while no effort would be spared to bring the terrorists to justice.

He said, that these heinous acts of terrorists would not hinder the construction process at all and work on all construction projects in Balochistan would continue at rapid pace.