UrduPoint.com

Minister Asad Mahmood Condemns Terrorists Attack On Sub-camp Of Contractor At Kach Harnai

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Minister Asad Mahmood condemns terrorists attack on sub-camp of contractor at Kach Harnai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood has strongly condemned terrorists attack on sub-camp of the contractor engaged on construction of Ziaratmor - Kach Harnai - Sanjavi road project last night.

This is an important project of National Highway being completed in Balochistan, said a press release.

He said that engineers, construction experts and other workers engaged in the construction process would be given full protection.

"We will not be intimidated by these terrorist attacks. The ongoing construction and development projects of Balochistan will be completed without any delay," the minister vowed.

According to details, last night in Balochistan, terrorists attacked the camp office of contractor Omar Jan & Co., located at 42 Km of the project, and set fire to the construction machinery there.

The number of terrorists is said to be 15 to 20. As a result of this attack, one worker of the company was martyred and two were seriously injured while four persons are still missing.

As soon as the terrorist attack was reported, NHA Member West Zone Shahid Ehsanullah and the concerned team immediately contacted the FC force for help and their staff reached the spot and rescued the contractor staff.

Expressing deep sorrow over the terrorist attack, the Federal Minister for Communications assured the contractor involved in the construction process that the missing persons would be traced as soon as possible while no effort would be spared to bring the terrorists to justice.

He said, that these heinous acts of terrorists would not hinder the construction process at all and work on all construction projects in Balochistan would continue at rapid pace.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Fire Balochistan Missing Persons Company Road Harnai NHA All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

11 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

11 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.