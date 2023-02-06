TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Communications Asad Mahmood on Monday vowed that all issues faced by the citizens of Tank would be addressed on a priority basis.

The minister showed a keen interest in the progress of construction and development projects in his constituency, and in the department of communications, said a press release issued here on Monday.

During the event, the minister directed Deputy Commissioner of Tank Hameedullah Khan Khattak to ensure the quick completion of the city road construction and repair work.

He emphasized that this would alleviate the difficulties faced by the people in carrying out their daily business activities.

Asad Mehmood stated that problems faced by the people could only be resolved through effective coordination between the federal and provincial governments.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner presented a commemorative shield to the minister on this occasion.