Minister Asad Mehmood Terms Madaris 'fortresses Of Islam', Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mahmood said that seminaries (madaris) were the fortresses of islam and Pakistan.

He was addressing the annual ceremony of Jamia Qasim ul Uloom, held here, on late Friday night to honour the passing out students.

"We will protect the Madaris and our dear homeland, Pakistan," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari and notables from Madrsah administration, besides a large gathering of students were present.

Maulana Asad Mahmood spoke against divisions in society on the basis of ethnicity and nationalism, but added that Islam advocated unity and unites society.

He said: "We have to move forward with passion and commitment. We will keep the flag of Islam high and ensure the enforcement of the constitution." He said seminaries were the abode of peace, where students were taught the Holy Quran and Hadith and prepared to follow the teachings of Islam in true spirit.

He said they would advance their point of view with arguments on the political front and continue to protect the religious institutions.

Later, the minister performed 'Dastar Bandi' of 51 passing-out students.

