Minister Asad Mehmood Visits Several Flood Affected Areas, Distributes Food Packages

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood has visited several flood affected areas and distributed about 2,000 food packages among the flood victims.

The minister, along with Tehsil Mayor of Tank Saddam Hussain Betni and Tehsil Mayor of Ladha (South Waziristan) Haji Taj Maluk, also visited medical camps and flood relief camps and distributed the ration packages among the flood victims.

The heavy machinery including 13 excavators, 15 tractors with trolleys and four extraction machines from the personal fund of the minister were taking part in relief and rescue operations.

The goods, cattle and other important items were being transferred to safe places.

It worth mentioning here that on behalf of Asad Mehmood and MPA Mahmood Ahmad Khan Betni, free meal was being provided to the victims of different villages including Toran, Gara Baloch, Ranwal, Gara Shahbaz, Pir Kach and others at different times.

The more food packages would be distributed among 2,000 affected families today.

On this occasion, Asad Mahmood assured the flood victims that they would not be left alone in this testing time.

The federal government would take all possible measures for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said that saving human lives remained the top priority during the rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

He instructed his party colleagues to actively participate in the rehabilitation of the flood victims and help them in every possible way.

