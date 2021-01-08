UrduPoint.com
Minister Ashifa Riaz Reviews Departmental Performance

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:25 PM

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Friday presided over a meeting to review departmental performance at the Women Development Department (WDD) Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Friday presided over a meeting to review departmental performance at the Women Development Department (WDD) Secretariat.

On the occasion, the WDD additional secretary briefed the minister regarding the International Women's Day and the director briefed about the annual development schemes.�Ashifa Riaz expressed satisfaction over the performance of the department.

She directed the officers to consult with all allied departments to ensure the rights of women and proper implementation of policies.

