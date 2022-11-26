Minister Asif Nakai calls on CM

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with Provincial Minister Excise & Taxation & Narcotics Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai and Member National Assembly Talib Nakai here on Saturday

Provincial Minister Asif Nakai apprised him about performance of the department and progress on the Narcotics Substances Act 2022.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said he had resolved to purge the society from the scourge of narcotics, adding that there was a dire need to undertake measures in order to prevent the educational institutions from the addiction of narcotics.

He said: "We have to prevent the new generation from harmful effects of narcotics at all costs".

The chief minister said the government had decided to do strict legislation in order to purge the educational institutions from narcotics. He asserted that stern punishments would be awarded in schools, colleges and universities on the usage of narcotics and drug-peddling.

The CM apprised that an autonomous institution would be established to eradicate narcotics from the society and special courts would be set up besides establishing anti-narcotics police stations.

The owners of the educational institutions and staff members would be held responsible for drug- peddling and usage of narcotics.

He vowed to save the new generation from evils of narcotics in the educational institutions at any cost, adding that drug- peddling in the educational institutions was highly intolerable.

The CM asserted that those found involved in drug- peddling in the educational institutionswould not be able to escape from the stern grip of law and punishment. He resolved to savethe new generation from narcotics under any circumstances.

