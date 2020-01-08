UrduPoint.com
Minister Asks All Depts To Review Their Laws, Rules & Regulations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has directed all provincial departments to review their laws, rules and regulations in the light of the Supreme Court judgment and suggest amendments in that regard.

He was chairing a meeting of the CM committee, formed to implement Supreme Court decision in Mustafa Impex case 2016 at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Services, Secretary Law, Secretary P&D and Secretary Local Government were present.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on the SC verdict implementation.

Raja Bashart directed the heads of all departments to submit their suggestions about amendments to the existing Rules of business and Regulations within 15 days. "We will make amendments which will increase transparency and accelerate government enforcement," he added.

The minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also wanted to improve governance by making necessary amendments to the government laws.

