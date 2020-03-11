Minister asks doctors to serve humanity with a sense of cause

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rahsid said here on Wednesday that doctors must serve humanity with a sense of cause.

While addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony of the Rashid Latif Medical College, she said that it was an honor to be a doctor but also had a great responsibility.

"We must fulfill this responsibility with commitment, passion and zeal. Indeed we must be grateful to Allah Almighty for giving us this opportunity to serve the humanity.

The minister congratulated the prize-winning student sand added that the success of students was most soul-satisfying to them and their teachers.

Later, she gave away prizes to high achievers in the College.

Senior faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

