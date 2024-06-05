Minister asks ETEA to take strict action against leakage of various ETEA tests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday presided over a meeting of Cabinet Committee for Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency and directed to take strict legal action against the persons found guilty in the leakage of various tests of ETEA.

He said that merit and transparency are the first priority of the present government and no there would be no compromise in this regard.

He also directed to take steps to issue separate merit lists for minority and special persons so that their recruitment process is not delayed.

Earlier, the committee member Sajjad Barkwal told the forum that along with the recommendations to increase the manpower of ETEA, the agency wasa taking steps to make it compatible with the modern requirements of using digitalized technology and prevent duplication etc.

The committee was briefed regarding the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting .

The minister issued instructions that within a week all the institutions should provide the details of all the advertised posts for which the process has not yet started as well as the already advertised posts which have not been advertised through ETEA.

He said that the main objective was to make the provincial testing agency more active and stable so that the posts of all the institutions across the province are advertised through ETEA.

He said that the provincial government is also taking important steps to increase the efficiency of the agency.

Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Khan Turkai told the forum that the education department had completed the process of appointing teachers and school leaders through ETEA in the previous period, which was very effective.

The meeting was attended by the committee members Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarkai, Agriculture Minister Sajjad Barkwal, Secretary Education Arshad Khan and Chief Executive ETEA Imtiaz Ayub.