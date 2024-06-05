Open Menu

Minister Asks ETEA To Take Strict Action Against Leakage Of Various ETEA Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Minister asks ETEA to take strict action against leakage of various ETEA tests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday presided over a meeting of Cabinet Committee for Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency and directed to take strict legal action against the persons found guilty in the leakage of various tests of ETEA.

He said that merit and transparency are the first priority of the present government and no there would be no compromise in this regard.

He also directed to take steps to issue separate merit lists for minority and special persons so that their recruitment process is not delayed.

Earlier, the committee member Sajjad Barkwal told the forum that along with the recommendations to increase the manpower of ETEA, the agency wasa taking steps to make it compatible with the modern requirements of using digitalized technology and prevent duplication etc.

The committee was briefed regarding the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting .

The minister issued instructions that within a week all the institutions should provide the details of all the advertised posts for which the process has not yet started as well as the already advertised posts which have not been advertised through ETEA.

He said that the main objective was to make the provincial testing agency more active and stable so that the posts of all the institutions across the province are advertised through ETEA.

He said that the provincial government is also taking important steps to increase the efficiency of the agency.

Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Khan Turkai told the forum that the education department had completed the process of appointing teachers and school leaders through ETEA in the previous period, which was very effective.

He directed the ETA officials to take steps to issue separate merit lists for minority and special persons so that their recruitment process is not delayed.

The meeting was attended by the committee members Provincial Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarkai, Agriculture Minister Sajjad Barkwal, Secretary Education Arshad Khan and Chief Executive ETEA Imtiaz Ayub.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education Minority Agriculture All Government Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

5 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

9 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

18 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

18 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan