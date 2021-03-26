UrduPoint.com
Minister Asks For Proposals To Establish Business Hub At Pak- Railways Land

Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, on Friday urged the business community to come forward and share their ideas for establishing a business hub at the railways land under the public private partnership.

Addressing a teleconference on "Investment in Railways Land" organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) through video link, the Minister said land of Pakistan Railways was a valuable asset of the country, which would be developed properly to turn the department into a profitable organization.

Sawati said corruption, inefficiency and mismanagement during the previous regimes had destroyed the Railways department and now according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,"We are going to outsource it for generating revenue and to make it a commercial heart under the public-private partnership".

He said the legal procedure about its outsourcing would be completed by April 30, adding that the business community was the major contributor to the national economy. He assured that he would extend his full cooperation and support in resolving the key issues of business sector to facilitate them for promoting trade and industrial activities.

Earlier in his address, RCCI President Muhammad Nasir Mirza said the aim of the conference was to provide a platform for investors to get maximum information on opportunties for investment in Pak-Railways land.

He said that railways has an important role in Pakistan's economy while the sector would have to work to boost investors' confidence to attract investment from local and foreign sources.

