Minister Asks For Timely Completion Of Ongoing Irrigation Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Sunday visited different sites of ongoing projects of the department in Hyderabad and reviewed progress of work.

The Irrigation officers also briefed the Minister about progress of work on these projects.

Jam Khan Shoro asked the officers concerned for completion of all ongoing projects so that people of Hyderabad could benefit from these projects.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary Irrigation Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, MD SIDA Pretam Das and other officers during his visit.

