Minister asks health CEOs not to succumb to any pressures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasized the need for chief executive officers (CEOs) to operate without undue pressure.

He declared full departmental support for the CEOs and stressed the correlation between their performance and the effectiveness of healthcare delivery.

Presiding over the monthly performance review meeting of District Health Authorities in Punjab on Saturday, Dr. Nasir said that accountability lies with the CEOs, linking a subordinate doctor's productivity directly to the respective CEO's responsibilities. He emphasised a reward system for good performance and swift consequences for under-performance, asserting that non-working officers and doctors have no place in hospitals. Applauding Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's commitment to enhancing healthcare, Dr. Nasir urged doctors to capitalise on the provided resources for citizens' benefit.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan presented the monthly performance report, while Dr. Nasir assured ongoing personal oversight of health authorities province-wide. The minister underscored the necessity for CEOs to regularly visit rural health centres and primary health centres, warning of consequences for non-compliance. He called for 100 per cent attendance of doctors and staff in government hospitals, announcing imminent revamping of district and tehsil headquarters hospitals. Dr. Nasir highlighted ongoing efforts to digitize patient records for future facilitation.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan mandated the installation of trackers in all Health Department vehicles by January 1. Key officials, including Special Secretary Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Secretary Khizr Afzal, Rashid Irshad, DG Health Dr. Ilyas Gondal, and DG Drugs Muhammad Sohail, actively participated in the CEO conference.