Minister asks Imran to choose constitutional forum for talks on elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman to choose constitutional forums for talks on next elections.

Imran Khan should come forward to hold discussion at the forum of parliament, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The stubborn attitude adopted by the PTI chief could not resolve the political issues, he said, adding that coalition government had desired to conduct free and fair elections in the country and for that, the PTI should sit together to achieve progress.

Attacking on national institutions and pressure tactics used by the PTI chief for getting his demand of early elections fulfilled would bore no fruit, he added.

Sanaullah said Imran Khan should realized that talks were the only way to address issues.

Commenting on long march started by PTI from Lahore, he said the people were not supporting Imran's party due to foul language used against the security institutions and election commission.

The minister said Imran Khan was found guilty in Toshakhana and foreign funding case.

To a question about inflation, he said the previous government had lost popularity among masses due to failure in controlling prices.

He claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would win general elections after overcoming inflation and extending maximum relief to common people.