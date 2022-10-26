UrduPoint.com

Minister Asks Imran To Disclose Facts Before Commission In Arshad's Departure Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday asked the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to disclose facts before the commission made to resolve the issue of the departure of Arshad Sharif from Pakistan

It was the responsibility of Imran Khan to share information relating to Arshad Sharif who left the country after threats, he said while talking to a private television channel. Imran Khan, he said had not shared the information with the law enforcement agencies.

He said, we could have taken security measures for Arshad Sharif but Imran Khan avoided disclosing information about threats to a well-known journalist in Pakistan. He said Imran Khan should visit the commission made for collecting evidence regarding threats to Arshad Sharif who was an asset to this country.

Commenting on the long march call given by Imran's party, he said: "We want to talk with Chairman PTI and judicially resolve the political matters.

" He said the agitation policy adopted by Imran's party was not suitable for Pakistan in the present circumstances.

He suggested that Imran Khan should sit together and address the issues with negotiations. The federal minister said that every person knows about the weak policy of Khan's last regime. He said Imran Khan had organized the protest demonstration and sit-in, some years back and halted the visit of the Chinese President to Pakistan.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that Chairman PTI had desired to create unrest through the long march. He warned that the local administration would take all possible action to stop PTI workers and leaders from violating the law and order situation in the federal capital.

