Minister Asks Mine Owners To Register Their Labourers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

Minister asks mine owners to register their labourers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Labour, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Sunday asked all coal mine owners of the province to register their workers with Employees Old Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) and Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) to make them entitled for all those facilities guaranteed under international labour laws.

He issued these directives during meeting with coal miners and their families of Shangla.

PTI leaders including Haji Sadeed-ur-Rehman, Waqar Khan, Najibullah, Dr. Gul Hamroz, social activist, Najeeb Shehzad, Dr. Javed Yousafzai, Ali Baz Khan, Islamzada, Dr. Sharifullah, Dr. Gulzar Khan and other party workers also accompanied by him.

The provincial minister for labour said that the department would guarantee the provision of financial assistant to all labourers and those lease holders who were not registering their workers would face legal action.

The labour minister also met party workers and local elders, heard their problems and issued directives for their resolution.

He also visited the newly approved Government Primary school (GPS) Tangi, Mian Kalley and expressed strong anguish over poor quality construction work and directed the concerned department to freeze the funds of the scheme.

During his visit, Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai also offered Fateha over the sad demise of the mother of the ideological PTI worker Dilawar Khan at Pirabad and father of late Dilbar Khan and Mohammad Zar who was died due to coronavirus and prayed for eternal peace of deceased.

