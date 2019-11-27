UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Asks Officials To Improve Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:15 PM

Minister asks officials to improve performance

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Wednesday warned Narcotics Control department that if they failed to produce good results in detecting the narcotics, the control of narcotics might be transferred to Anti Narcotics Force ( ANF).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Wednesday warned Narcotics Control department that if they failed to produce good results in detecting the narcotics, the control of narcotics might be transferred to Anti Narcotics Force ( ANF).

The Minister while chairing a meeting here said that commendation certificates and cash reward will be awarded to the staffers on their out-standing performance while the negligent ones will face departmental action.

He also directed to properly attend the complaints against the department.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the officials concerned to make appointments against disabled quota as per rules and regulations and he would not tolerate any malfunctioning in this regard.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla also asked to launch a vigorous Road Checking Campaign to nab the owners of tax defaulting vehicles in a month.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh , Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh National Accountability Bureau Vehicles Road

Recent Stories

Emilia Clarke reveals lot of drinking during Shot ..

15 minutes ago

Launching Ceremony Of Indigenously Designed Fast A ..

20 minutes ago

Ariana Grand shows off her hairs to fans

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid waives outstanding home loans ..

31 minutes ago

Varsities should play role in pacing up developmen ..

38 seconds ago

French farmers clog cities to protest falling pric ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.