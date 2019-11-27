Minister asks officials to improve performance

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Wednesday warned Narcotics Control department that if they failed to produce good results in detecting the narcotics, the control of narcotics might be transferred to Anti Narcotics Force ( ANF).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Wednesday warned Narcotics Control department that if they failed to produce good results in detecting the narcotics, the control of narcotics might be transferred to Anti Narcotics Force ( ANF).

The Minister while chairing a meeting here said that commendation certificates and cash reward will be awarded to the staffers on their out-standing performance while the negligent ones will face departmental action.

He also directed to properly attend the complaints against the department.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla asked the officials concerned to make appointments against disabled quota as per rules and regulations and he would not tolerate any malfunctioning in this regard.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla also asked to launch a vigorous Road Checking Campaign to nab the owners of tax defaulting vehicles in a month.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh , Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers were also present.