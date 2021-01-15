Minister asks officials to improve water, sanitation services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that capacity of officials need to be enhanced at par with the requirements of their job which also include providing effective services of clean drinking water and sanitation to the masses.

He said this in address on the occasion f a 3-day workshop organized by WaterAid Pakistan in collaboration with the Sindh Local Government department here, said a statement.

The event on the theme "Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) - Policies, Systems and Service Delivery" was attended by the representatives of Sindh Civil Services and Local Government Academy, Tando Jam, Local Government & House Town Planning Department, Karachi Water &Sewerage board (KW&SB), Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Hyderabad and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Shah applauded the contribution of WaterAid Pakistan in WASH Sector and proposed to collaborate under the Clean & Green Pakistan initiative in Sindh.

Nasir Shah said that he would like to encourage all the public sector representatives here to utilize their learning through such trainings so that the service delivery at grass-root level can be improved.

The workshop included variety of sessions from the experts and representatives of WaterAid, SDG Unit Sindh, UNICEF, Agha Khan University, Sindh Civil Services and Local Government academy and WaterAid Pakistan.

Earlier during the three-day course, WaterAid Head of Program Munawar Hassan said in a session that WaterAid was committed to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and government partners to improve water and sanitation services.

He said that water and sanitation was important part of Pakistan's international human rights commitments and SDG targets.

On the last day of the training, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah awarded certificates to the participants.