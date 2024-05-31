Minister asks officials to promote modern farming practices

The Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehar Friday emphasized the need for modernization in the agriculture sector in order to address the challenges posed by climate change

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehar Friday emphasized the need for modernization in the agriculture sector in order to address the challenges posed by climate change.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the Agriculture Association at the Directorate of Agriculture Research Institute in Tando Jam Mehar urged the agriculture officials to guide farmers on best contemporary practices and emerging issues in the sector.

He highlighted the crucial role of agriculture officers in driving progress in the field.

He encouraged them to work closely with the farmers to develop innovative solutions and enhance crop production.

The minister identified key challenges facing agriculture, including the judicious use of chemical pesticides, development of new crop varieties and seeds, disease control, and boosting crop yields.

He stressed on the importance of raising awareness among farmers about these issues to ensure sustainable agricultural practices.

Furthermore, the minister also underlined the potential of improving the production and quality of strategic crops like mangoes, dates, wheat and cotton to bolster the country's economy.

He believed that by supporting farmers and promoting cutting-edge techniques, Sindh's agriculture sector could thrive and contribute significantly to the national growth.

Vice chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Prof Dr Fateh Mari and other officials were present on occasion.

