Minister Asks Opposition For Addressing National Challenges Mutually
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Wednesday has made a heartfelt appeal to the opposition parties to join hands with the government and work towards healing the nation's deep-seated wounds.
Talking to a Private news channel, he stressed that the government is willing to listen to the opposition's ideas and work together to find solutions that benefit the people, adding, in the leadership of Mian Shahbaz Sharif, the government is fully determined to bring betterment in the economy of the country and we are working day and night to achieve our target
goals.
He further said that the government has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting the country's value-added exports by establishing industries that drive value-added growth.
This strategic move aims to enhance the nation's export competitiveness, reduce reliance on traditional commodities, and increase foreign exchange earnings, he added.
By prioritizing value-added exports and industry growth, the incumbent government is poised to unlock the nation's full economic potential, drive innovation, and secure a brighter future for generations to come, he added.
Replying to a question, he said we are now going towards export led growth and we are establishing industrial zones through the relocation of Chinese industries which will help us in this regard.
Political stability is the linchpin for progress and prosperity, and the incumbent government recognizes its paramount importance, he added.
As the country grapples with numerous challenges, the government is making concerted efforts to establish a stable political environment, essential for revitalizing the economy and addressing the pressing concerns of its citizens, he mentioned.
