Minister Asks Opposition To Accept Defeat In G-B Elections

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:24 PM

Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Monday urged the Opposition parties' candidates to accept the defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Monday urged the Opposition parties' candidates to accept the defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

The people of G-B, had rejected the Opposition's narrative adopted against the national institutions by their leaders, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The minister said an eleven parties group of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could not do anything against the ruling party.

He hoped that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would be successful in forming the government in G-B, with the help of independent candidates.

In reply to a question about winter vacations in educational institutions, the minister said a decision regarding early vacations in educational institutions could not be taken yet.

He, however said that the winter vacations could be granted to all the educational institutions in phases.

The decisions would be taken in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, he added.

