RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Primary, Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday asked the residents to keep an eye on those who spread religious hatred and sectarianism through social media.

While speaking at a ceremony held at Ali Masjid, Satellite Town, he said that propagators of sectarianism were the enemies of islam and asked the people to report to the FIA cyber wing and local administration about these miscreants.

The minister urged the Ulema to coordinate with the administration and strictly follow the code of conduct devised for maintaining law and order.

"Islam teaches brotherhood, tolerance, fraternity, patience and by adhering to these principles, peace in the country can be achieved," he said and added that it was indispensable to follow these principles strictly during Muharram al-Haram," Dr Jamal Nasir said that people belonging to different schools of thought lived in complete harmony with each other in the country but some elements were involved in spreading unrest and religious hatred, which must be thwarted in any case.

He said law enforcement agencies had sacrificed their lives for the peace in the country and no one would be allowed to create conflict in the country.