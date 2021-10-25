Minister asks people to cooperate for vaccination drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab government has launched a special coronavirus door-to-door vaccination campaign called 'Reach Every Door (RED)' from Monday.

In a statement, the minister said that in order to meet the vaccination target, the government had launched the largest door-to-door vaccination drive from Oct 25 to Nov 12, adding that special teams of the health department would vaccinate around one million people on daily basis under RED vaccination drive in all 36 districts of the province.

Ejaz Alam Augustine appealed to people to cooperate with the vaccination teams to remain safe from the pandemic. Vaccination of every individual was necessary to get rid of corona and complete revival of business activities, he added.

The minister said more than 12,000 teams would take part in the special campaign and 14,000 new vaccination centres had also been set up in the province so that no individual was deprived of vaccination.