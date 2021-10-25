UrduPoint.com

Minister Asks People To Cooperate For Vaccination Drive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:50 PM

Minister asks people to cooperate for vaccination drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab government has launched a special coronavirus door-to-door vaccination campaign called 'Reach Every Door (RED)' from Monday.

In a statement, the minister said that in order to meet the vaccination target, the government had launched the largest door-to-door vaccination drive from Oct 25 to Nov 12, adding that special teams of the health department would vaccinate around one million people on daily basis under RED vaccination drive in all 36 districts of the province.

Ejaz Alam Augustine appealed to people to cooperate with the vaccination teams to remain safe from the pandemic. Vaccination of every individual was necessary to get rid of corona and complete revival of business activities, he added.

The minister said more than 12,000 teams would take part in the special campaign and 14,000 new vaccination centres had also been set up in the province so that no individual was deprived of vaccination.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

11 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

11 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAE’s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

26 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

41 minutes ago
 Xi says restoration of PRC's seat in UN has signif ..

Xi says restoration of PRC's seat in UN has significant, far-reaching importance ..

2 minutes ago
 Railways revenue registers an increase of Rs 1,063 ..

Railways revenue registers an increase of Rs 1,063.8 mln in 2020-2021

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.