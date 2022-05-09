Minister asks PTI leaders to avoid dragging national institutions into politics

Federal Minister for Law, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid dragging national institution into politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to avoid dragging national institution into politics.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Punjab, Ahmad Awais advocate while talking to a news channel said that a demand of early elections by Sheikh Rashid Ahmad through unconstitutional ways is objectionable.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Ghous Bux Mehar said that no one was allowed to use uncivilized language against the national institutions. He said, it was the duty of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organize next elections in a transparent manner.