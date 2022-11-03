UrduPoint.com

Minister Asks PTI To Avoid Blaming; Wait For Investigation Report Findings In Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Minister asks PTI to avoid blaming; wait for investigation report findings in firing incident

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid blaming the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for the firing incident in the PTI's long march without investigating the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid blaming the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for the firing incident in the PTI's long march without investigating the matter.

"We should wait for the investigating team's report regarding firing incident occurred at Gujranwala G.T.Road," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He condemned the firing incident also calling it tragic.

He said investigation would be made to identify the real culprits behind the Gujranwala incident.

Commenting on allegations leveled by Imran's party, he said the government would conduct the inquiry and after final reports, action would be taken against the responsible elements.

In reply to a question about security threats, he said, the government had informed the PTI chairman beforehand about the security matters.

He said Pakistan had been facing terrorism for last many years.

He said the PTI should ask Punjab's Chief Minister about weak security arrangements for the long march.

The minister said the federal government would provide security to the participants of long march at federal capital. He said the PTI supporters and workers should respect law of this country during the long march.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Long March Gujranwala Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Marriyum takes notice of Irfan Raza's kidnapping, ..

Marriyum takes notice of Irfan Raza's kidnapping, directs for investigation

47 seconds ago
 Special PA session convened on November 4

Special PA session convened on November 4

50 seconds ago
 Millions at risk of severe hunger in South Sudan: ..

Millions at risk of severe hunger in South Sudan: UN

51 seconds ago
 NATO's Stoltenberg Welcomes Grain Deal Revival

NATO's Stoltenberg Welcomes Grain Deal Revival

53 seconds ago
 PPP condemns attack on Imran Khan

PPP condemns attack on Imran Khan

4 minutes ago
 UN Condemns Attack on Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister K ..

UN Condemns Attack on Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Khan, Urges Transparent Investi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.