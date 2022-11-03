Minister asks PTI to avoid blaming; wait for investigation report findings in firing incident

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid blaming the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for the firing incident in the PTI's long march without investigating the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to avoid blaming the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) for the firing incident in the PTI's long march without investigating the matter.

"We should wait for the investigating team's report regarding firing incident occurred at Gujranwala G.T.Road," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He condemned the firing incident also calling it tragic.

He said investigation would be made to identify the real culprits behind the Gujranwala incident.

Commenting on allegations leveled by Imran's party, he said the government would conduct the inquiry and after final reports, action would be taken against the responsible elements.

In reply to a question about security threats, he said, the government had informed the PTI chairman beforehand about the security matters.

He said Pakistan had been facing terrorism for last many years.

He said the PTI should ask Punjab's Chief Minister about weak security arrangements for the long march.

The minister said the federal government would provide security to the participants of long march at federal capital. He said the PTI supporters and workers should respect law of this country during the long march.