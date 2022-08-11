Minister asks to monitor implementation of 'Halka Basta' drive in KP schools

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Tarakai on Thursday instructed all the concerned quarters to monitor the government's drive for the implementation of 'Halka Basta' and Single Curriculum Act-2020, including school registrations, renewal and enrollment of kids in schools.

He directed the teams concerned for conducting awareness sessions to ensure implementation.

In this regard, a five-day program organized for Malakand region ended on Wednesday in which registration, renewal and up-gradation of more than 700 schools were carried out according to the instructions of the education minister, and the managing director private schools.

The five-day campaign was organized in Swat, Malakand, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Buner, Shangla and Bajaur for the registration, upgrading and renewal of schools under the supervision of Schools Regulatory Authority, KP.

Talking to media, Kabir Afridi disclosed that 443 schools were renewed in the campaign, up-gradation of 98 was completed while the registration work of more than hundred schools was completed during the campaign.

He said 246 schools were renewed in Swat district, 50 up-gradation and registration of 43 schools were implemented, and similarly, 70 schools were renewed in Malakand besides up-gradation of 13 schools, registration of 10 schools, and renewal of 73 schools in district Dir Lower had been completed.

Kabir Afridi said that they completed up-gradation of 10 schools and registration of 6 new schools, while in Dir Upper 13 schools were renewed, four updated, and five were registered, adding that15 schools were renewed during the campaign in Buner district.

He disclosed that a total of 16 schools were renewed, 10 were up-graded, and two were registered during the inspection campaign in district Shangla.

Similarly, he added, 11 schools were renovated in district Bajaur, six were up-graded, and registration of five were completed.