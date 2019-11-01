UrduPoint.com
Minister Aslam Iqbal Opens Art Competition At Lahore Arts Council

Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:26 PM

Minister Aslam Iqbal opens art competition at Lahore Arts Council

Punjab Information & Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated a painting competition, Fan-e-Rang at Lahore Arts Council (LAC), here on Friday

LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan showed the art works to the chief guest Mian Aslam Iqbal, who appreciated the paintings and congratulated the LAC for holding the exhibition.

The minister said the government was taking solid steps for bright future of the youth as they were the real future of the country. "Youth have tremendous talent to demonstrate in different fields of life," he added.

On the directions of the Information Minister, LAC Executive Director announced giving cash prizes and shields to the children securing first three positions.

